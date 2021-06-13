Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $84,425.88 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,165,523 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

