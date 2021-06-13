Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux started coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Argan alerts:

OTCMKTS ARLLF opened at $110.85 on Thursday.

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.