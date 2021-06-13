Argent Trust Co Buys 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

