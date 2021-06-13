Argent Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

