Argent Trust Co Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

