Arweave Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $520.89 million and $26.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $15.60 or 0.00039871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.