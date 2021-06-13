ASD (BTMX) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $311.83 million and $364,229.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00798472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.10 or 0.08020670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083960 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.