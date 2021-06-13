ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $38.89 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

