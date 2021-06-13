Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

