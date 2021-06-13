Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post $16.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $16.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

