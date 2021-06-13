Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 48.0% in May

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.78. Atento has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

