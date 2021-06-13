Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $14.09

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.09 or 0.00039114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $73.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00220047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034820 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,910,714 coins and its circulating supply is 172,406,776 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

