B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.