Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Update

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BISA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Baltic International USA has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

