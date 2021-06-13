Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

