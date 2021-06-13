Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

