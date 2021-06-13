Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

