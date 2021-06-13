Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the May 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

