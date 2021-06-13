BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $644,037.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

