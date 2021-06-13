Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BLPH opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

