Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.