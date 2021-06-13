Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

