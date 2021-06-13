Bellevue Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2,203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54.

