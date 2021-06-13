Bellevue Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2,203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.