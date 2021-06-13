Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.58. The firm has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

