Bezant Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 460.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,693.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

