B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

