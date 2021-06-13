BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BGMD opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. BG Medicine has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26.
About BG Medicine
