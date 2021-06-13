BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BGMD opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. BG Medicine has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

