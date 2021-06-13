BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,644 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

