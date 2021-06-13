Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.29.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.24.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.