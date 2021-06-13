BlackRock Inc. Acquires 301,284 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.41% of Avangrid worth $216,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

