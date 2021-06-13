BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $220,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.22.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

