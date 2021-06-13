BlackRock Inc. Has $213.91 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $213,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

