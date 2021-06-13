BlackRock Inc. Has $227.21 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $227,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

