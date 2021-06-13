BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BLW opened at $17.22 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.