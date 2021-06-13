BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BYM opened at $15.67 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
