BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 22,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,246. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

