BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 119.0% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.