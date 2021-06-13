BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 119.0% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.