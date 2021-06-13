BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,005.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $922.00 to $1,005.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $880.66 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $840.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

