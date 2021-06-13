BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. 135,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,596. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

