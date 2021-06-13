BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BBN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

