BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BBN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
