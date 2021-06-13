Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BXMT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 541,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

