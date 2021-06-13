BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alector were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of ALEC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $1,482,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

