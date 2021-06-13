BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $405,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

