BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $412,000 Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 151.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

