BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

