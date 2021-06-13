BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,070 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,444,884. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.