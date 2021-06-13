BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 553 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $42.01 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

