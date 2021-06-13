BNP Paribas Upgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

