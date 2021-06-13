Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

