Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.
BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
