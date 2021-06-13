Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 297.0% in May

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 297.0% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

